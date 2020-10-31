AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABSSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

