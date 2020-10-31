AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

BOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

BOS opened at C$17.90 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $481.53 million and a P/E ratio of 41.53.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,491,100. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $490,575.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

