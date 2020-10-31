Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.