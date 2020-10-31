Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of ALG opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

In other news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,287.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,899 shares of company stock worth $1,074,504. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

