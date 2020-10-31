Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Raised to B at TheStreet

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALXN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.