Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQN. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,106 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,471 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,589,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,438 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

