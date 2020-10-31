Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Sells $1,635,454.38 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,887.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $426.08 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $475.37. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.28.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Align Technology by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Align Technology by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.