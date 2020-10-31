Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells $2,320,200.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.04, for a total transaction of $2,320,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALGN stock opened at $426.08 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $475.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

