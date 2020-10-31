Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 3,863,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,670,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 735,536 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,873.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 692,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 657,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.