Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 2,500 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,218.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $556.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 22.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

