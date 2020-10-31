Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.23.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $134.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -11.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $7,873,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares in the company, valued at $307,836,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 36.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

