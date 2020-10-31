Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $408.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.62. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 207.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 242.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

