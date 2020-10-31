Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alliant Energy has plans to invest substantially over the next four years to strengthen its infrastructure. The company will retire coal fired generation unit and add more clean sources in its portfolio to efficiently meet the demand of the customer base. Stable return from its regulated assets provides earnings visibility and assists the company to distribute dividend. Its strong liquidity will enable it to meet near-term debt obligation. Shares of Alliant Energy have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, dependence on third party electric transmission systems remains headwind for Alliant Energy. The company’s commercial and industrial sales were hampered by the COVID-19 outbreak. The company is also subject to stringent regulations and fulfilling the new conditions could further increase operating expenses.”

LNT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,079,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 689.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

