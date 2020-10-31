ALLY One Day Volume Reaches $53.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $843,717.51 and approximately $53.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.03805956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00216522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALLY

