ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.