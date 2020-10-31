ALQO (XLQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,762.00

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. ALQO has a market cap of $2.60 million and $2,762.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALQO has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALQO alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00033435 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002183 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.