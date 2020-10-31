Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $21.77 on Friday. Alterola Biotech has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26.

Get Alterola Biotech alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Alterola Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $79,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21 shares of company stock valued at $433 and have sold 32,329 shares valued at $662,672.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alterola Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterola Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.