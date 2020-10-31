Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $21.77 on Friday. Alterola Biotech has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Alterola Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.
Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
About Alterola Biotech
Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.
