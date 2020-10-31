Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.41 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.78.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $184,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,016 shares of company stock worth $15,832,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

