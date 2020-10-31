Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.95 ($0.16), with a volume of 423254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

