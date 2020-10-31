Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

