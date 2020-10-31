American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

American National Insurance has increased its dividend by 0.6% over the last three years.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other American National Insurance news, Director E Douglas Mcleod acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $251,061. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.