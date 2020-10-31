American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMRB. ValuEngine cut American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMRB opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.77. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

