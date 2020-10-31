America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of CRMT opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,070 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

