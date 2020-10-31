America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) vs. Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Head to Head Review

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for America’s Car-Mart and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shift Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus price target of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.88%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than Shift Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 7.28% 18.49% 8.73% Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $744.61 million 0.79 $51.34 million $7.39 11.71 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Shift Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.