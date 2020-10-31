AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. AMETEK also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.