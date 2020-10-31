AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. AMETEK also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.54.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

