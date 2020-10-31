Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.6% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after purchasing an additional 384,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Amgen stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

