Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after buying an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after buying an additional 166,076 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

