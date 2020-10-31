Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $297,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,113,816.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $423,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,230 shares of company stock worth $4,893,368 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 378,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 771,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

