Amoveo Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.77 or 0.00286872 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $1,825.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.03778489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00216104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

