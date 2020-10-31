Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI opened at $118.53 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

