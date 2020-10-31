Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Raised by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 190.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

