Analyzing Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Erin Energy (NYSE:ERINQ)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Helmerich & Payne and Erin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 3 9 8 0 2.25 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus target price of $22.59, suggesting a potential upside of 51.94%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Erin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $2.80 billion 0.57 -$33.66 million $1.75 8.50 Erin Energy $101.17 million 0.00 -$151.89 million N/A N/A

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erin Energy has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -17.81% 0.61% 0.42% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Erin Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

