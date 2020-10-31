Analyzing Tronox (NYSE:TROX) & China Sun Group High-Tech (NYSE:CSGH)

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) and China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Tronox has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tronox and China Sun Group High-Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $2.64 billion 0.53 -$109.00 million $0.47 20.79 China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Sun Group High-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tronox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tronox and China Sun Group High-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 1 0 2 0 2.33 China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tronox presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.47%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tronox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and China Sun Group High-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox 0.54% 12.07% 1.81% China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tronox beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products. The company's products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as a range of other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About China Sun Group High-Tech

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

