Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANCN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Anchiano Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ:ANCN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.51.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

