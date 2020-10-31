Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Holdings Trimmed by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,047 shares during the period. Antero Midstream comprises approximately 4.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Antero Midstream worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 59,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,567 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.69. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.50%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

