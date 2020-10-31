Apexium Financial LP Has $248,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

