Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend payment by 61.6% over the last three years.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

