Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.07.

NYSE APLE opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 1,803,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $41,067,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 1,978,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.