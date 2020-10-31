AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Boosted by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 71,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 258,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 110,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 141,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $114.09 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

