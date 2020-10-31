Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APTV. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,818,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,637,000 after acquiring an additional 543,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,639,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,700,000 after acquiring an additional 513,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.