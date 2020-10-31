Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Up 10.8%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s share price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 1,308,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 545,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

