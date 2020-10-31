Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

AQMS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

