Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUV. Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bradley Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of FUV opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $169.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Also, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

