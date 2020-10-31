Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) (CVE:AHU) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) (CVE:AHU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $545,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18.

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and the United States. It produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-Central Saskatchewan and Southern California. The company also holds a 60% interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan; and 30% interest in the Rebeico project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

