Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

