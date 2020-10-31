Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of ARDS opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

