Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPetro Holding focuses on growth through a combination ofacquisitions and pressure pumping services in the lucrative Permian Basin spread over west Texas and New Mexico. The company's recent purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources assets has significantly boosted its fleet size. The deal's 10-year dedicated service agreement should ensure a stable revenue base in the medium-to-long term. ProPetro is also set to benefit from a debt-freebalance sheet, which provides a potential lifeline amid the difficult operating environment. However, it continues to be exposed to the soft pressure pumping pricing in the Permian, which constitutes bulk of ProPetro's revenues. The tightness in the upstream companies' investment budget due to weak crude prices is an issue as well. Considering these factors, upside from current levels is limited.”

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of PUMP opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

