Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

