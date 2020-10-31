Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AINC opened at $5.16 on Friday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,042.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $147,752 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

